The people of London stand with the Palestinian people

To the sitting members of our Parliament. It would be wise to step down whilst you can step at all.





You have perpetrated a genocide in our name since you stole the land of Palestine, for terrorist occupation by a people of no genetic birthright whatsoever and no inherent right by the law of man or of God.





You have propagated hatred, fear, and division in order to justify numerous genocides throughout the world whilst creating hostility and conflict in our communities.





You have terrorised we the people whilst holding us captive in our homes under systematic psychological abuse, using a fraudulent pandemic threat to destroy our health service and the economy, torture and murder our elderly and inflict manslaughter and battery with a toxic substance upon our population.





When we the people have really had enough, we will be sure to let you know.