Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: HR 6090 is Void & Book Burning Goes Digital https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/loki-luck-3/episodes/HR-6090-is-Void--Book-Burning-Goes-Digital-e2j99uf
I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:
* H.R.6090 - Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/6090/text?s=1&r=47
* Working Definition of Antisemitism
https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism
* Israel Relocates to Washington, D.C.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/05/03/israel-relocates-to-washington-d-c/
* Bill of Rights Transcript
https://jpfo.org/filegen-a-m/billrights.htm
* State Constitutions
https://ballotpedia.org/State_constitution
* Local Ordinances & Resolutions
https://www.rightsanddissent.org/campaigns/local-ordinances-and-resolutions/
* Book Burning Goes Digital
https://brownstone.org/articles/book-burning-goes-digital/
* As The Tower Of Lies We've Been Told Comes Crashing Down Upon The Heads Of The Globalist Cabal Ruling Over Us, Crushing Them Mercilessly, The Power Will Return To The American People
https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Power_Will_Return_To_The_American_People.php
