7-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Found the story of this girl in John Beaudoin's new book. https://coquindechien.substack.com/ https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr
Rest in peace, Cassidy Baracka.
###
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2038120
VAERS ID: 2038120 (history)
Form: Version 2.0
Age: 7.0
Sex: Female
Location: Massachusetts
Vaccinated: 2022-01-13
Onset: 2022-01-15
Days after vaccination: 2
Submitted: 0000-00-00
Entered: 2022-01-15
Vaccination / Manufacturer Lot / Dose Site / Route
COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH FK5127 / 2 LA / IM
Administered by: Pharmacy Purchased by: ?
Symptoms: Abdominal pain upper, Bowel movement irregularity, Nausea, Pyrexia, Vomiting
SMQs:, Acute pancreatitis (broad), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Noninfectious diarrhoea (broad), Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome (broad)
Life Threatening? No
Birth Defect? No
Died? No
Permanent Disability? No
Recovered? No
Office Visit? No
ER Visit? No
ER or Doctor Visit? No
Hospitalized? No
Previous Vaccinations: Severe nausea and vomiting from 5min post vaccination and for the next 8-10 hours
Other Medications: None
Current Illness: None
Preexisting Conditions: None
Allergies: None
Diagnostic Lab Data: None
CDC Split Type:
Write-up: Spiked a 103 fever, severe stomachache, has not had a bowel movement since the day before vaccination, which makes today 3 days without one. First vaccine caused severe nausea and vomiting from 5minutes post injection and for the next 8-10 hours.
###
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/cassidy-baracka-obituary?pid=201289667
###
Down To The River To Pray - Alison Krauss
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zSif77IVQdY
###
Download:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/AQPS3KKC0G#DrogQ1AQinPO
Download:
https://seed163.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0tVRFtzEfWKW.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0tVRFtzEfWKW_640x360.jpg
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos