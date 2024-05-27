BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
33 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
366 views • 11 months ago

Found the story of this girl in John Beaudoin's new book. https://coquindechien.substack.com/ https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr

Rest in peace, Cassidy Baracka.


###


https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2038120

VAERS ID: 2038120 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 7.0

Sex: Female

Location: Massachusetts


Vaccinated: 2022-01-13

Onset: 2022-01-15

   Days after vaccination: 2

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2022-01-15

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH FK5127 / 2 LA / IM

Administered by: Pharmacy Purchased by: ?

Symptoms: Abdominal pain upper, Bowel movement irregularity, Nausea, Pyrexia, Vomiting

SMQs:, Acute pancreatitis (broad), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Noninfectious diarrhoea (broad), Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome (broad)


Life Threatening? No

Birth Defect? No

Died? No

Permanent Disability? No

Recovered? No

Office Visit? No

ER Visit? No

ER or Doctor Visit? No

Hospitalized? No

Previous Vaccinations: Severe nausea and vomiting from 5min post vaccination and for the next 8-10 hours

Other Medications: None

Current Illness: None

Preexisting Conditions: None

Allergies: None

Diagnostic Lab Data: None

CDC Split Type:


Write-up: Spiked a 103 fever, severe stomachache, has not had a bowel movement since the day before vaccination, which makes today 3 days without one. First vaccine caused severe nausea and vomiting from 5minutes post injection and for the next 8-10 hours.


###


https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/cassidy-baracka-obituary?pid=201289667


###


Down To The River To Pray - Alison Krauss

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zSif77IVQdY


###


Download:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/AQPS3KKC0G#DrogQ1AQinPO

Download:

https://seed163.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0tVRFtzEfWKW.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0tVRFtzEfWKW_640x360.jpg


###


Thank you for watching and sharing my videos

Keywords
deathpfizercassidycassidy barackabarackabeaudoin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy