Hero Cards Honoring Fallen Warriors Helps Youth Value the Cost of Freedom - Craig DuMez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Introduce your children to the bravest heroes that America has ever seen with Hero Cards, an incredible new venture that teaches kids and adults alike about our country’s fallen warriors. Co-founder Craig DuMez explains how you can sign up to receive monthly 12-pack bundles of their collectible cards, which tell the stories of the brave men and women who put on a uniform and laid down their lives for our freedoms. The heroes featured include lost service members from the Revolutionary War to the present-day. Part of the intent behind designing these cards, Craig shares, is to reach the youth of America and instill in them a respect and love for our American heroes.
TAKEAWAYS
Only 16 percent of Gen Z adults are proud to be Americans, according to Morning Consult
Hero Cards releases a pack of 12 new cards every month
Gold Star families often submit information for fallen loved ones to be featured on Hero Cards: anyone can submit a fallen service member
Hero Cards include a unique number that links to the website, where collectors can learn more information about each hero
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pop Culture Purge Tour Info: Text word TOUR to the number 55444
Hero Cards Video: https://bit.ly/3N7b6AZ
The Grateful Nation Project: https://www.herocards.us/schools
🔗 CONNECT WITH HERO CARDS
Website: https://www.herocards.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeroCardsUSA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herocardsusa/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hero-cards/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeroCards_USA
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Ncl8AD
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/