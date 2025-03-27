Chronological order of events after the rapture of God's real Christians & ensuing judgment on earth

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2025). See video for the chronological order of events after the rapture of God's real Christians into heaven and ensuing God's judgment upon the millions of Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" cowardly traitor idolater fake Christians left behind, and consequent Satan Lucifer's "fake alien deception" by fallen angels' & nephilims' & chimeras' fake alien hybrid cloned avatar bodies or fake human globalist elite or Antichrist hybrid cloned avatar bodies. They will probably explain away the rapture of God’s real Christians with their fake alien abduction deception, and create chaos after that with war & plagues & famines & wild beasts of the earth & demon armies & asteroids, in order to bring in Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian fake aliens and Antichrist fake savior fake Christ fake Messiah fake human to save the surviving humans from the disasters they cause, and give them a digital currency digital ID slavery “mark of the beast” vaccine that cures all diseases and makes them into zombie chimera AI nanite hive-mind automaton “breeding” “human meat food” “child sex slave” “laboratory experiment test subjects” “DNA organ harvesting products” “cyborg soldier Borg” creatures. Satan Lucifer and his fallen angel fake aliens and their New Age witchcraft reptilian hybrid witches nephilim army will gather all the surviving nations of the earth to fight against Jesus and his holy angels and his raptured saints at his Second-Coming judgment at Armageddon by claiming that they are evil aliens who are invading earth. After Jesus throws the Antichrist & false prophet & their nephilim army into the lake of fire and Satan Lucifer into the abyss, Jesus will establish his millennial kingdom on the earth with his holy saints. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member with assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





