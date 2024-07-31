New Video: Cover-Up!

Trump Assassination Attempt: The Cover-Up Continues

* The Secret Service claims another assassination attempt against President Trump is coming before the election.

* They couldn’t take out the patsy ahead of time — because they couldn’t see him?

* Stunning new video footage upends their narrative.





WATCH:

◦ Video Shows Shooting Victim’s POV Moments Before Gunfire





READ:

◦ Acting Secret Service Chief Played Key Role In Limiting Resources For President Trump

◦ Email From Secret Service Counter Sniper





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News | Stunning New Details In Trump Assassination Plot Exposed (31 July 2024)

https://rumble.com/v597up1-breaking-stunning-new-details-in-trump-assassination-plot-exposed-redacted-.html