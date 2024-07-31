New Video: Cover-Up!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: The Cover-Up Continues
* The Secret Service claims another assassination attempt against President Trump is coming before the election.
* They couldn’t take out the patsy ahead of time — because they couldn’t see him?
* Stunning new video footage upends their narrative.
WATCH:
◦ Video Shows Shooting Victim’s POV Moments Before Gunfire
READ:
◦ Acting Secret Service Chief Played Key Role In Limiting Resources For President Trump
◦ Email From Secret Service Counter Sniper
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Stunning New Details In Trump Assassination Plot Exposed (31 July 2024)
https://rumble.com/v597up1-breaking-stunning-new-details-in-trump-assassination-plot-exposed-redacted-.html