Like To Watch

17 views • 9 months ago
Lyrics:
Life in your shell is it all that you thought it would be
Gave up what you thought you had to
And now you watch your
Life slip through the cracks and how you've
Painted in your corner
Watch it now
What you did for the...
Saw you let it in
You're talking while never knowing
The fruition that's missing
You're sentenced to sleepwalk
Watch it go fading fast
Feeling the tension a burden
And so you wish you
Were the back seat driver
Now you have it do you like it
Let it out
Let it go
Now you wish you could
You're talking while never knowing
The fruition that's missing
You're sentenced to sleepwalk
Watch it go fading fast
Come see it now it's here for you
Inside you'll die but we're out here
Until you know you'll never understand
Watch it go fading fast
Gave up what you thought you had to
And now you watch your
Life slip through the cracks and how you've
Painted in your corner
Watch it now
What you did for the...
Saw you let it in
You're talking while never knowing
The fruition that's missing
You're sentenced to sleepwalk
Watch it go fading fast
Feeling the tension a burden
And so you wish you
Were the back seat driver
Now you have it do you like it
Let it out
Let it go
Now you wish you could
You're talking while never knowing
The fruition that's missing
You're sentenced to sleepwalk
Watch it go fading fast
Come see it now it's here for you
Inside you'll die but we're out here
Until you know you'll never understand
Watch it go fading fast
You won't catch me lying down
Waiting to become the ground
Taste this life for what it has
Before it's gone
Waiting to become the ground
Taste this life for what it has
Before it's gone
