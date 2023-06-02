Pitiful Animal





June 1, 2023





I found these kids completely by accident while taking out the trash!

There were 10 kids in the trash but only 4 survived!

their whole body was cold, lifeless

For them it was trash, but for me it's life!!!! A life must be saved with all my might!

Raising babies was exhausting and expensive, but certainly was not more expensive than their lives!

and from this moment on, I would have sleepless nights, feeding every three or four hours! But I could handle it!





day 2:

The kids survived the night! 3 boys and a girl!

but there was a very weak boy, he had a nosebleed and had to eat with a syringe!

Me and my little friend tried a lot

That day i bought all kinds of things: a warm bed, heating pad, milk substitute and all in vain.....

That little guy had left us, because his endurance was too small

but I could not be in a depressed mood because there were 3 more children waiting for my care





day 6:

everything was stable and under control. 3 brothers ate, sleep just like a small child

I was so worried for these 3 little angels, I just wished the best for them!

when I went to work, I decided to bring them along, because they needed to be fed in three hours!

We hold hands for our little miracle





day 13:

Wow, all 3 kids had started to open their big eyes to see the world

They ate well, the dosage was gradually increased, from small bottles to large bottles

Every day, all 3 of them ate well, dressed warmly and had the most comfortable spirit

Of course I could not replace her mother, but I was, am and will try my best

I really hoped that those 3 babies make it! And you and I would see how they develop!





day 20:

look how fast the 3 brothers grew up

That day all were taken to the veterinary clinic for vaccinations

but after I treated for worms for a few days my sister got pain on her face

a concave pore above the eye, lichen I thought.

But no, lichen was not confirmed, the doctor concluded that she was allergic to beef

And since then, every time I chose my food, I had to be very careful for fear of hurting my children.





day 32:

It was hard to imagine how babies who were thrown in the trash now have grown and matured

The first few days the children were very uncomfortable, they did not understand where they were!

But with so much effort, the long sleepless nights had finally paid off

then they need a home for themselves, a home full of love and sympathy for them

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiPMQLh7038