”Jewish Holidays” are torture for residents of Historic al-Khalil (Hebron)

Zionist occupation authorities closed the old town in the city of Hebron and prevented Palestinians from walking in it, closed shops and houses, prevented movement, and allowed hundreds of Colonists to storm it and walk freely, while occupation soldiers were deployed in the streets and on top of houses Sari Jaradat interviews shop owner Bader Al-Tamimi.
Filmed: 23/10/2024
