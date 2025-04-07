Gaza: Renowned Palestinian 😱journalist Hassan Aslih seriously injured & 2 other journalists were killed while several others were wounded after an Israeli strike targeted their tent in Khan Younis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Renowned Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih was seriously injured, and two other journalists were killed while several others were wounded after an Israeli strike targeted their tent in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
⚠️ Warning: Graphic Content.
Footage shows one of the journalists engulfed in flames inside the tent.