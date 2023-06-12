The Left Thinks Trump Is Finally Done; Republicans Plan to Impeach Biden

The Deep State is going after Trump hard — last week the DOJ unveiled a 44-page federal indictment of President Donald Trump that could finally accomplish the Deep State’s goal of getting rid of the former president for good.

Meanwhile, FBI documents continue to detail the Biden family's international crime spree. On the same day Trump's indictment was revealed, the FBI allowed the House Oversight Committee to look at the notorious FD-1023 document that allegedly shows how a hostile power bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden with at least $5 million in exchange for policy concessions, leading to threats by Republicans to impeach the president.

In the second half of the show, Gary Benoit, editor-in-chief of The New American magazine, interviews R. Cort Kirkwood about his TNA cover story “Durham Report Reveals the Real Collusion”, and then Gary interviews Steve Bonta for another installment on principles. Today, the two discuss the principal strategies for governance: rule by force and rule of law.

