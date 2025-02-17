A crisis in Tulkarem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The military operation has been ongoing for the eighteenth consecutive day in the city of Tulkarem and its camp, with occupation bulldozers bulldozing Bank Street in the city. In an interview, an elderly woman shares her perspective on the dire conditions within the camp and her experience of displacement, emphasizing the severe hardships she and others are enduring.
Interview: Mohammad Dweikat, the released prisoner
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 03/02/2025
