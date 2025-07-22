Adventist Denzel, Adventist Angus, Race, Weinsteins, AIDS, Jordan Maxwell, Movies

SR 2025-07-21 #206

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #206: 21 July 2025

Topic list:

* Denzel Washington has put out statements for...and against Seventh Day Adventism. WTF?

* Steven Seagal

* Washington writes his life story in “Esquire”...what does Tom Hanks say?

* Washington’s baptism: was it legit?

* “Historically black” “Church of God in Christ: First Jurisdiction”.

* It is a curse to be black: “el Hajj Malik el-Shabazz”.

* “Two And A Half Men’s” Angus T. Jones: is he an Adventist?

* Charlie Sheen, Ashton Kutcher and Miley Cyrus

* “Chappelle” on “AIDS”: how they REALLY hate blacks.

* Kay Griggs interview Rick Strawcutter loves Milton “Brother Nathanael” Kaplan.

* Joel van der Reijden

* “Jordan Maxwell” and Chris White

* Eric Weinstein vs. Brett Weinstein

* ANOTHER false flag Brandon Herrera shilled for!

* Taika Waititi has been selected to ruin Judge Dredd.

* The Diz-She / Marvel “rules” and what they REALLY think about their products.

