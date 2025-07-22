Adventist Denzel, Adventist Angus, Race, Weinsteins, AIDS, Jordan Maxwell, Movies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-07-21 #206
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #206: 21 July 2025
Topic list:
* Denzel Washington has put out statements for...and against Seventh Day Adventism. WTF?
* Steven Seagal
* Washington writes his life story in “Esquire”...what does Tom Hanks say?
* Washington’s baptism: was it legit?
* “Historically black” “Church of God in Christ: First Jurisdiction”.
* It is a curse to be black: “el Hajj Malik el-Shabazz”.
* “Two And A Half Men’s” Angus T. Jones: is he an Adventist?
* Charlie Sheen, Ashton Kutcher and Miley Cyrus
* “Chappelle” on “AIDS”: how they REALLY hate blacks.
* Kay Griggs interview Rick Strawcutter loves Milton “Brother Nathanael” Kaplan.
* Joel van der Reijden
* “Jordan Maxwell” and Chris White
* Eric Weinstein vs. Brett Weinstein
* ANOTHER false flag Brandon Herrera shilled for!
* Taika Waititi has been selected to ruin Judge Dredd.
* The Diz-She / Marvel “rules” and what they REALLY think about their products.
_____________________
