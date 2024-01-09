The Replacements

[Bidan]’s Border Crisis Is By Design
* They broke the border on purpose.
* They tried to tell you walls don’t work.
* They wanted to invite the world over our border.
* They’re all about more illegals faster.
* The migrant crisis has nothing to do with asylum seekers; it’s about packing the voter rolls.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (8 January 2024)
