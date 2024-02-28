The COVID Vaxx Tyrants Run To Their Bunkers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New World Order zealots are feverishly digging themselves out of a bottomless pit. What had been deemed conspiracy theory two years ago is now being passed off in high gaslighting hubris propaganda circles as common knowledge. As if the minions of the Big Pharma perpetrators finally read the Nuremberg code after seeing the horrific data of skyrocketing insurance claims, an explosion of blood clots, Vaccine injuries and millions of deaths. Cowering behind the media curtain, realizing they have rivers of blood on their hands. While recent chaotically panicked developments concerning Red Cross blood donations revealed that the pure bloods or unvaccinated are receiving vaccinated blood. Simultaneously, the Red Cross is banning those vaccinated with certain Covid vaccines from donating.
Source @InfoWars