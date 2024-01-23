Tonight U.S. Central Command Forces Conducted Strikes Against Ansar Allah in Yemen, with the help of the UK Armed Forces & Support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, & the Netherlands

Tonight U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against Ansar Allah in Yemen, with the help of the UK Armed Forces, and support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The United States has named the ongoing operation to target Ansar Allah in Yemen “Operation Poseidon Archer,” according to two US officials.

Ansar Allah Spokesperson confirms strikes on Yemen.

Explosions reported in Sana'a.

First reports suggest a US airstrike in the vicinity of the airport!

A report, ... More than 15 air strikes by hostile American-British aircraft targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Taiz and Al-Bayda.

Two US-British airstrikes targeted area northeast of the capital, Sana'a

A raid targeted the Al-Barh area in the Maqbanah District in Taiz Governorate

A raid targeted the Radaa area in Al-Bayda Governorate.





