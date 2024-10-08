Lissa Johnson, Transhumanism and Covid-19: Military Operations in Civilian Disguise?

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/lissa-johnson-transhumanism-and-covid

.

Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge?: PH4-185/2019E-PDF - Government of Canada Publications

https://rumble.com/v5gsk29-330537105.html

.

https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.881083/publication.html

.

Part 1 Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE SCIENCE NSF/DOC-sponsored report Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science Foundation 2002

https://rumble.com/v5elq79-326859237.html

Part 2. https://rumble.com/v5eqp2d-327091045.html

.

Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT?

https://rumble.com/v5d95b0-324592668.html

.

Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html

.

Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems IoBnT 6G Funded by Science Foundation Ireland and the Department of Agriculture

https://rumble.com/v5dntvd-325277689.html

.

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE

https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html

.

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G

https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html

.

Market $ize & Growth 2030: Nanotechnology, nano-Medicine, Nanonetworks (IOnT)(IOBNT), nano sensors, Body Area Networks, 6G, Optogenetics! - Money Talks & Bullshit Walks!

https://rumble.com/v5cpt7m-323690530.html

.

Nanotechnology: A Revolution in Modern Industry - PMC - Nano In Literally Everything!

https://rumble.com/v5cl9lt-nanotechnology-a-revolution-in-modern-industry-pmc-nano-in-literally-everyt.html

.

Nanotechnology for biosensors

https://rumble.com/v5dfy9p-nanotechnology-for-biosensors.html

.

MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks - SYNTHETIC BIOENGINEERING IN Vivo with SMART MATERIALS

https://rumble.com/v5cclbh-323073773.html

.

The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) represents a transformative convergence of computer science, communication, nanotechnology, bioengineering, and medical science IEEE-ITU 6G July 6, 2024

https://rumble.com/v5dg19d-324914017.html

.

ITU-IOBNT 6G Volume 2 (2021) Internet of Bio-Nano Things for health applications "Human Body as IoBNT Infrastructure" ITU-EUROPEN HORIZONS 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dfgd1-324886933.html

.

Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band and Beyond From Nano-Bio Interfaces to Quantum Communications UN-LAB North Eastern University ITU-IOBNT 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dikg9-325032201.html

.

Dynamic Multihop Routing in Terahertz IoBnT Flow-Guided Nanosensor Networks: A Reinforcement Learning Approach IEEE-1906.1 ITU-IOBNT 6G

https://rumble.com/v5df05n-324865931.html

.

"visible light communication (VLC) LED-based lamp to send a message to the human brain using the eye retina as a relay node. In fact, the eye and the brain can be seen as a natural VLC receiver"

https://rumble.com/v5czj19-324143901.html

.

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html

.

SENSORS2023:

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882

.

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882?type=check_update&version=1

.

Envisioning 6G Molecular Communication for IoBNT Diagnostic Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653

.

KEYNOTE 1: PROF. ÖZGÜR BARIŞ AKAN, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE, IEEE FELLOW, TURING FELLOWTITLE: INTERNET OF EVERYTHING (IOE) - FROM MOLECULES TO THE UNIVERSE

Date: November 6th, 2023

https://camad2023.ieee-camad.org/program/keynotes

.

AI-Enabled Internet of Nano Things Methodology for Healthcare Information Management

https://www.igi-global.com/chapter/ai-enabled-internet-of-nano-things-methodology-for-healthcare-information-management/312337

.

Smart Body Area Network (SmartBAN)

Relay Functionality for SmartBAN

Medium Access Control (MAC) 2024

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103800_103899/103805/01.01.01_60/ts_103805v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwie1L3j4JWGAxW838kDHZ6WDUY4FBAWegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw0Ol238Lg6mWK4C9fu2FPgt



