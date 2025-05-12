© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. and China Slash Tariffs in Surprise Deal | Trade War Truce or Temporary Fix?
The United States and China have just agreed to drastically cut tariffs on each other’s goods in a shocking breakthrough that could reshape global trade. After weekend talks in Geneva, both sides will reduce tariffs from 125% to 10%—a major thaw after years of conflict. But the cuts are temporary, set to expire in 90 days unless a permanent deal is reached.
What does this mean for global markets, the tech sector, and U.S.-China relations going forward? Watch the full report to understand the details—and the high-stakes risks ahead.
📊 Markets are surging
💬 Trump calls it “reciprocal”
📉 Tariffs slashed… but not for fentanyl-related goods
