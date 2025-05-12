BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
U.S. and China Slash Tariffs in Surprise Deal | Trade War Truce or Temporary Fix?
newsplusglobe
4 months ago

U.S. and China Slash Tariffs in Surprise Deal | Trade War Truce or Temporary Fix?

https://newsplusglobe.com/

The United States and China have just agreed to drastically cut tariffs on each other’s goods in a shocking breakthrough that could reshape global trade. After weekend talks in Geneva, both sides will reduce tariffs from 125% to 10%—a major thaw after years of conflict. But the cuts are temporary, set to expire in 90 days unless a permanent deal is reached.


What does this mean for global markets, the tech sector, and U.S.-China relations going forward? Watch the full report to understand the details—and the high-stakes risks ahead.


📊 Markets are surging

💬 Trump calls it “reciprocal”

📉 Tariffs slashed… but not for fentanyl-related goods


