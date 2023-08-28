Hurricane Control: Debunking Fact Checkers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Experts say technology capable of creating hurricanes doesn't yet exist | Fact check
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/08/24/video-misleadingly-links-hilary-and-geoengineering-fact-check/70643964007/
False claims swirl on Hurricane Hilary, weather manipulation
https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.33RY2JC
2008 - Hurricane Hacking: The Department of Homeland Security enters the weather modification business
https://climateviewer.com/2013/11/08/hurricane-hacking-the-department-of-homeland-security-enters-the-weather-modification-business/
All Hurricane Modification Articles and Timeline Posts:
https://climateviewer.com/tags/hurricane-modification/
