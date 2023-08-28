BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hurricane Control: Debunking Fact Checkers
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
82 views • 08/28/2023

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Experts say technology capable of creating hurricanes doesn't yet exist | Fact check

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/08/24/video-misleadingly-links-hilary-and-geoengineering-fact-check/70643964007/


False claims swirl on Hurricane Hilary, weather manipulation

https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.33RY2JC


2008 - Hurricane Hacking: The Department of Homeland Security enters the weather modification business

https://climateviewer.com/2013/11/08/hurricane-hacking-the-department-of-homeland-security-enters-the-weather-modification-business/


All Hurricane Modification Articles and Timeline Posts:

https://climateviewer.com/tags/hurricane-modification/


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

#702: The Mothra Effect Of Laser Developed Atmosphere Systems On Weather With Jim Lee and Topher Gardner

Tin Foil Hat Podcast with Sam Tripoli. August 25, 2023

https://open.spotify.com/episode/22yQMVqsFSVM0B3CxTb3Oi

https://www.stitcher.com/show/tin-foil-hat-with-sam-tripoli/episode/702-the-mothra-effect-of-laser-developed-atmosphere-systems-on-weather-with-jim-lee-and-topher-gardner-306717581


Ep. #612: MANUFACTURED DESTRUCTION w/ Jim Lee

Into the Parabnormal with Jeremy Scott. August 23, 2023

https://parabnormalradio.com/2023/08/23/ep-612-manufactured-destruction-jim-lee/


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
