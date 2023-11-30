Man dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during a promotion reunion in Iquitos, Peru, November 28, 2023💉🇵🇪

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
November 28, 2023: Man dies after suffering a cardiac arrest during a promotion reunion in Iquitos, Peru.
#DiedSuddenly 💉🇵🇪
The subject has been identified as Carlos Mozombite García, 48 years old. He was transferred to the Regional Hospital of Loreto, where his death was confirmed.
Source @Covid BC