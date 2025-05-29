BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Eric Berg-BEST Foods to Detox and Clean Out Your Liver
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1171 followers
332 views • 3 months ago

Find out how to go from an inflamed, toxic, fatty liver to a liver that is clean, without fat, and free of scar tissue. In this video, I’ll tell you about the foods that detox the liver and how to combine them to make a delicious smoothie for liver support. Discover the best recipes for liver health and start your healthy liver plan today!

