FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 105:7-12, Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20231021

Psalm 105:7-12

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20231021

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary Blood-Bought Sacrifice by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.



My Glorious and Almighty Father,

7 You are the LORD our GOD: Your judgments are in all the earth.

8 You remember Your Covenant forever, the Word which You commanded, for a thousand generations.

9 The Covenant You made with Father Abraham, and Your oath to Father Isaac;

10 And confirmed the same to Father Jacob, whom You renamed Israel, which means Prince with GOD in Genesis 32:28, for a law to Father Israel as an everlasting Covenant,

11 Saying, “To you I will give the land of Canaan as the allotment of your inheritance,”

12 When they were few men in number, indeed very few, and strangers in it.

Thank You Merciful Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 105:7-12 personalized, NKJV).

