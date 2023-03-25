EUROPA The Last Battle Part 4 -- Judea Declares War on Germany -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

On Friday March 24, 1933, Judea Declares Holy War on Germany. “Judea Declares War on Germany! Jews of all the World Unite! Boycott of German Goods! Mass Demonstrations!” – These were all headlines in the Daily Express on March 24, 1933.

“The Israeli people around the world declare economic and financial war against Germany. Fourteen million Jews stand together as one man, to declare war against Germany. The Jewish wholesaler will forsake his firm, the banker his stock exchange, the merchant his commerce and the pauper his pitiful shed in order to join together in a holy war against Hitler’s people.” – Daily Express, March 24, 1933.

“Each of you, Jew and Gentile alike, who has not already enlisted in this sacred war should do so now and here. It is not sufficient that you should buy no goods made in Germany. You must refuse to deal with any merchant or shopkeeper who sells any German-made goods or who patronises German ships or shipping…. we will undermine the Hitler regime and bring the German people to their senses by destroying their export trade on which their very existence depends.” – Samuel Untermeyer, in a Radio Broadcast on WABC, New York, August 6, 1933. Reported in the New York Times, August 7, 1933.

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 1 -- Marxism, Communism & Zionism. A worldwide Communist state under jewish domination. -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/50daa6ac-9bcf-42ba-b566-f40aae691e91

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 2 -- The Bad War -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/208cafca-3cb3-47af-a331-fa813525fe0b

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 3 -- The Rise of Adolf Hitler -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/eda6fe56-4f4e-49fd-83b6-48e792325c1c

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 4 -- Judea Declares War on Germany -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/e845418e-4491-4913-912c-b42c57137200

🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 5 -- The Final Solution to the European Problem -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/7512eb12-f17c-44ec-b60c-16d95e5e2da6



🔻

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 6 -- Operation Barbarossa -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/94d3d825-be6e-43e5-acb1-2417fc8a7ada



