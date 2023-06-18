© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 16, 2023
World-renowned Critical Care Pioneer, Dr. Paul Marik, is back in the news as the CHEST Journal, which published his benchmark life-saving Vitamin C Protocol for sepsis, reaffirmed the study after it came under attack. Dr. Marik joins Del to detail the pharma-driven war on repurposed drugs, and cheap early, non-pharmaceutical interventions for weight loss, overall health, cancer, and more. These are the treatments that pharma doesn't want you to know about.
#DrPaulMarik #FLCCC #Sepsis #VitaminC #Diabetes
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2unqde-critical-care-pioneer-exposes-war-on-repurposed-drugs.html