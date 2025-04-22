© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On The Ethnic Genetic Interests Of Europeans | VertigoPolitix
Dr. Frank Salter’s research proves European ethnic kinship is real—and under threat. Multiculturalism & mass immigration are eroding our genetic future. This isn’t politics; it’s biological survival. If we don’t fight back, we vanish by design. Preservation = survival. Watch now.