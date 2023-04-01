Nazi Collaborators: The Grand Mufti

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's another documentary which presents more
historical information about the relationship between Muslims and the
Nazis. Below are two episodes of the Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast
on this subject, as well as another documentary:
Ep. 38 - Islamic Fascism - Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lNHvVyZk92JX/
Ep. 39 - Islamic Fascism - Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrbcFD5wpoMI/
Turban & Swastika: Amin al-Husseini and the Nazis https://www.bitchute.com/video/hG7HRZGDy46Z/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate