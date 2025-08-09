BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
175 Leagues to Truth: The Real Lequios Was Never Ryukyu. Return of the Lequios Part 2
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
3 followers
Follow
12 views • 1 month ago

What if the real Lequios wasn’t Ryukyu… but Luzon all along?

In this eye-opening deep dive, we expose the long-buried truth behind Duarte Barbosa’s “175 leagues to the east”—a footnote that leads straight to the Philippines. Journey through maps, records, and forgotten evidence as we reveal that the powerful maritime empire known as Lequios was never Okinawan… it was Luzon and Batanes.


We break down the 16th-century evidence, expose how Jesuit cartography rewrote geography, and unleash the “Jesuit Shrink Ray” that shrunk the China Sea just to fit an agenda.


This isn’t conspiracy. It’s cartographic confession.


✅ Topics Covered:


Barbosa’s 175-league clue decoded


Why Lequios = Luzon, not Ryukyu


Trade wealth, gold bars, and “very good wheat”


Adlay wheat, Elemi resin, and the incense trade


Over 10 royal maps confirming Luzon as Lequios


Mendes Pinto’s 250-league bombshell


How the Jesuits distorted the distances


The collapse of Ryukyu Theory


The truth wasn’t buried. It was footnoted.

Now… the silenced maps speak.


👉 Read the full blog:

https://thegodculturephilippines.com/...

https://thegodculturephilippines.com/...


🕊️ Subscribe to support truth-based historical research:

https://thegodculture.org

Keywords
mercatorophirchryselequios
