175 Leagues to Truth: The Real Lequios Was Never Ryukyu. Return of the Lequios Part 2

What if the real Lequios wasn’t Ryukyu… but Luzon all along?

In this eye-opening deep dive, we expose the long-buried truth behind Duarte Barbosa’s “175 leagues to the east”—a footnote that leads straight to the Philippines. Journey through maps, records, and forgotten evidence as we reveal that the powerful maritime empire known as Lequios was never Okinawan… it was Luzon and Batanes.





We break down the 16th-century evidence, expose how Jesuit cartography rewrote geography, and unleash the “Jesuit Shrink Ray” that shrunk the China Sea just to fit an agenda.





This isn’t conspiracy. It’s cartographic confession.





✅ Topics Covered:





Barbosa’s 175-league clue decoded





Why Lequios = Luzon, not Ryukyu





Trade wealth, gold bars, and “very good wheat”





Adlay wheat, Elemi resin, and the incense trade





Over 10 royal maps confirming Luzon as Lequios





Mendes Pinto’s 250-league bombshell





How the Jesuits distorted the distances





The collapse of Ryukyu Theory





The truth wasn’t buried. It was footnoted.

Now… the silenced maps speak.





