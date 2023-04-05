Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 5, 2023 - In trying to defeat America, desperate dems hand VICTORY PATH to Trump

0:00 Intro8:10 Headlines

20:37 Interview with Steve Quayle

1:28:05 Trump indictment victory

1:40:03 Blackstone limits withdrawals





- Trump indictment a VICTORY for Trump that may propel him to victory in 2024

- Dems reveal their desperation and tyranny for everyone to see

- Trump finally gets the wake-up call he needed about the depths of evil in the swamp

- New interview with Steve Quayle, covering WWIII, financial crisis and the collapse of fiat currencies

- Weather weapons target America's midwest with tornadoes, food supply will be impacted

- AI demon infestation and transhumanism may spell the end of the human race

- Blackstone limits REIT withdrawals as liquidity vanishes

- Why you may not be able to get your money out of the banks

- Researchers are STILL building deadly monkeypox bioweapons







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/