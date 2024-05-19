New Zealand: Burning Bees - Geert Wilders to Enact Toughest Immigration Policy in EU! 5/19/24

This Week's World News Report- New Zealand is back at it again, setting fire to whole colonies of bees in the name of bio-containment. What in the wide, wide world of royal portraits is going on with the newly released painting of King Charles? It's like Tales from the Crypt meets Donte's Inferno. Geert Wilders has formed his right-wing government after all and promises to enact the toughest immigration policy in Europe. Brexit 2.0? Nigel Farage is calling for a referendum to ask the British people if they want to stay or leave the totalitarian European Court of Human Rights. Talking about real monstrosities, forget the royal portrait - New Zealand is burning the bees again! In a "thank ya Jesus!" moment, Britain is coming to it's senses faster than you can say "there are only 2 genders" banning teaching gender identity to children. The whole world just breathed a collective sigh of relief. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!

Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%