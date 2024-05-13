The Pleiadian Promise Christine Day

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-7dA

In 1986 Christine Day was diagnosis with advanced systemic lupus, she was told by her allopathic doctors she only had a few months to live. After this, Christine experienced a profound spiritual awakening with her Pleiadian guides, moving her into remission, and she has been symptom free ever since. In 1996 Christine had a direct encounter with a Pleiadian ship. Through this profound experience her pre-agreements and mission for this lifetime were revealed.

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com

Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain


THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with no ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom. BIG LOVE ks.

Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group

 / awakeningempowermentnetwork



Keywords
healthascensionspiritualityconsciousnesshigh priestessgod goddess divinebringer of the lighttime space dimensions realities
