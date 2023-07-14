BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💡 Vitamin D & African American Health: Genomic Insights 🧬
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
07/14/2023

🌞✨ Vitamin D and African American Health: Exploring Genomic Ancestry! 🌍

Did you know that African American cells exhibit a heightened response to vitamin D? 🧬

⚖️🔬 It's time we delve deeper into the appropriate levels of this essential vitamin and how it affects our health, taking into account our unique genomic ancestry with Dr. Moray J. Campbell, a research scientist at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. 💪

💡 Currently, when purchasing products containing vitamin D, you might come across the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA). These guidelines are set by expert panels, who consider extensive research. ⚡

🔗 To delve deeper into this thought-provoking topic and gain a comprehensive understanding, check out the full episode at https://bit.ly/3WKgmie. 🎧

You can also listen the Episode on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

