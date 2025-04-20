April 20, 2025

rt.com









Moscow says Kiev's forces violated the Easter truce put forward by the Russian President with hundreds of attacks leaving civilians killed. Earlier Vladimir Putin said his troops must be ready for any breaches by Ukraine. Zelensky is forced to see the reality of his military dreams. Trump rejects his cash for weapons deal, NATO is out of the discussion and the EU comes up with nothing for a new aid package. An archbishop from the Moldovan Orthodox Church is stopped – twice - from flying to Jerusalem to the Holy Fire ceremony. In an RT exclusive, he says Chisinau had no right to block him from his pilgrimage. Carnage in Gaza as dozens are killed over the last day according to local health officials as the Israeli military takes aim, with refugee camps designated as 'safe zones' in the crosshairs.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





