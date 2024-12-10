⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (10 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of three territorial defence brigades close to Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and a National Guard brigade close to Andreyevka, Redkodub, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Fourteen counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 530 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, two 155-mm howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two 105-mm guns. One ammunition depot and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces' units continue to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence and defeated the units of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, and one air assault brigade near Kurakhovo, Novomarkovo, Ostrovskoye, Annovka, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments have been repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 225 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ As a result of active operations, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Zheltoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, and one assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Petrovka, and Pushkino (Donetsk People's Republic). Eight counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to more than 575 troops, one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and defeated units of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novoselka, Neskuchnoye, and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks launched by enemy assault groups were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, three motor vehicles, two 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one electronic warfare station.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces' units hit manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dneprovskoye, Antonovka (Kherson region) and Kherson.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 128 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence systems shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 23 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,527 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,720 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,500 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,334 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,123 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.