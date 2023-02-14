Hollyweird programming - White Noise is a film about a chemical train wreck in Ohio that spreads toxic fumes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life is imitating art in East Palestine, Ohio, as the aftermath of a derailed train is drawing parallels with Netflix’s White Noise.
This February, a derailed train carrying hazardous materials has upended the lives of those living in East Palestine. The small village, near the border of Pennsylvania, was one of the filming locations used for the Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Considering the premise of the novel and film, the recent events give DeLillo’s work an ominous prescience.
