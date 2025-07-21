© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have this thing like an hourglass but it has no sand in it but silicon goo instead. You place it upside down and watch the goo form patterns as it oozes down. So back in 2007 I was filming the goo and and a creepy face appeared. This is sort of like pareidolia but much more detailed. Kind of paranormal in a way. Sorry, I had to add the spooky soundtrack.