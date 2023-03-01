The New American Upcoming Coverage of CPAC | The New American TV

Veritas founder James O’Keefe is scheduled to appear. He also launched a new tipline.

Conservative activists have an Amazon alternative in Public Square.

The IRS plans more audits along racial lines, as Trump advisor Stephen Miller forms the America First Legal Foundation as an answer to the ACLU.

Russia turns from the U.S. dollar to the Chinese yuan.

Scientists detect the sun’s heartbeat, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that heterosexual teens are healthier and happier than gender confused peers.

Rebecca Terrell and Daniel Natal discuss these and other headlines.

TNA senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko joins the program to discuss CPAC’s upcoming events. She and Zoe Warren will be on site covering the Conference.

Alex Newman brings us up to date on climate realism from the Heartland Institute conference.

In our “Taking Action” segment, John Birch Society Field Coordinator Cal Clark talks about Birch action projects in California.

The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News.