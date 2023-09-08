BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Proof for the Scripture Based on Archaeological Excavations T. A. McMahon & Randall Price (Part 2)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
18 views • 09/08/2023

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-randall-price-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Well, welcome to part 2 of my interview with Dr. Randall Price. Last week, I went through a list of all of Randy’s credits, which are just amazing, and actually terrific. We offer a number of his books [and] videos by him, and we’ve been talking about archaeology. We’ve been talking about the value--the apologetic value--of archaeology, which is huge, and certainly needed within the church, just as the church has responded through many organizations and institutions to creation, the legitimacy of biblical creation, but this is an area that--yes, there are some evangelicals involved, but not enough, and Randy certainly handles it in just a wonderful way.



apostasyberean callta mcmahonrandall price
