"Saving America with Ann Vandersteel"
TomRenztoo
TomRenztooCheckmark Icon
34 followers
208 views • 7 months ago


The connection between mass shooters and mental "health" drugs may have a connection to the known interference these drugs create with the VMAT2 gene - also known as the God gene. Substantial research has indicated that the VMAT2 gene may facilitate the feeling of connection with God and even your conscience. The possible suppression of conscience - the feeling of right and wrong - may explain the lack of remorse and willingness for mass shooters to facilitate such atrocities. We break this news and more with my friend and freedom warrior Ann Vandersteel. Don't miss this show!Show more

Support the show at www.TomRenz.com.

Help Tom and his wife raise money to fight cancer and corruption within the medical establishment at www.ForGodFamilyCountry.org

