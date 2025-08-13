I'm Full of My Fury Towards Babylon 8-13-25@ 9:49 AM

Please note: I gave the wrong address. I said Bremen and not Bridgeport Alabama. I had Ministry business in Bremen recently and gave the wrong location. The correct address is listed below. Thank you for understanding. God bless.



A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the destruction of Babylon, the 10 hidden nuclear suitcases and the similarities of Purim and the 3 days of darkness. Then after discussing when the dead in Christ rise.

Jeremiah 6:11 Therefore I am full of the fury of the Lord; I am weary with holding in: I will pour it out upon the children abroad, and upon the assembly of young men together: for even the husband with the wife shall be taken, the aged with him that is full of days.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

New Beginnings YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@MLJM7777

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry