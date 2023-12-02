BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive M7.6 Earthquake Strikes Off the Philippines Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued!
326 views • 12/02/2023

- A powerful magnitude 7.6 hit the island of Mindanao in the eastern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.


The quake struck at a depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles) at about 10:37 pm local time (1437 GMT) about 21 kilometres northeast of Hinatuan, the USGS said. #Breaking #News #Earthquake #Philippines #PhilippinesEarthquake #TsunamiWarning


Learn More:

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Mindanao in the Philippines: USGS

https://insiderpaper.com/magnitude-7-6-quake-strikes-mindanao-in-the-philippines-usgs/


USGS reports magnitude-7.6 earthquake off the Philippines' Mindanao island. A tsunami warning has been issued

https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/usgs-reports-magnitude-76-earthquake-off-philippines-mindanao-105329999


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


