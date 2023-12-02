Massive M7.6 Earthquake Strikes Off the Philippines Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued!

- A powerful magnitude 7.6 hit the island of Mindanao in the eastern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.





The quake struck at a depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles) at about 10:37 pm local time (1437 GMT) about 21 kilometres northeast of Hinatuan, the USGS said. #Breaking #News #Earthquake #Philippines #PhilippinesEarthquake #TsunamiWarning





Learn More:

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Mindanao in the Philippines: USGS

https://insiderpaper.com/magnitude-7-6-quake-strikes-mindanao-in-the-philippines-usgs/





USGS reports magnitude-7.6 earthquake off the Philippines' Mindanao island. A tsunami warning has been issued

https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/usgs-reports-magnitude-76-earthquake-off-philippines-mindanao-105329999





Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos



