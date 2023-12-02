Massive M7.6 Earthquake Strikes Off the Philippines Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- A powerful magnitude 7.6 hit the island of Mindanao in the eastern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The quake struck at a depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles) at about 10:37 pm local time (1437 GMT) about 21 kilometres northeast of Hinatuan, the USGS said. #Breaking #News #Earthquake #Philippines #PhilippinesEarthquake #TsunamiWarning
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Mindanao in the Philippines: USGS
USGS reports magnitude-7.6 earthquake off the Philippines' Mindanao island. A tsunami warning has been issued
