Part.2 Soldering continue VIDEO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is part 2. of soldering, I was able to get a bit more fancy Through the Video editing part! I am learning as I go. Also always remember guys, My videos is for Entertaining purposes only. Always check your local experts for professional advise! Now that been said please continue to join me on this little adventure and see where this all leads down the path.
Thank you Brighteon Family!!
Credits background Audio: Stewart X at Audius.co
Background Audio: Sade Remix songs- over Soundcloud
Guys Welcome to feel free to always Donate to my Channel!
Epic Pay:
esXBhbgpZRZmwHZHG3ayjKUPAtG9UVdKkkZYU2HvS58ywsHg8nEB@epicbox.epic.tech
Monero send Monero Cash:
47psqH2quFN5eQe5bSh7roYktoT7tHSxeJzPKevaekXz8HDToeMSDYYQoitz8WQCotfo3XTcoQ1qeTQrFLwW7Ff1E5hZQpc