Libya⚡️Military operation in Tripoli successfully completed – Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
55 views • 4 months ago

⚡️ Military operation in Tripoli successfully completed – Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity

🔸 The operation followed clashes that erupted after the killing of Abdelghani al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus.

🔸 The Ministry confirms the successful implementation of its plan to ensure sustained security and stability.

🔸 Government forces now fully control the Abu Salim area, ensuring the safety of citizens and institutions.

A video shared by Libyan media shows one of the Stability Support Apparatus' military vehicles overturned and damaged.

Adding from earlier: 

The head of the security service of the Presidential Council of Libya, Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, was killed in Tripoli, and gunfire was heard in several areas of the city, Al Wasat reports.

According to Libyan media, the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has suspended operations due to the clashes.

Footage is being published on social networks, presumably from the scene.

