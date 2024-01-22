Create New Account
Disturbing Silence: Why Isn't Anyone Addressing Child Sex Slave Trafficking? | Jesus Rocks with Lucy DiGrazia
Published a month ago

Remember, our entire society is run by Demons & they follow a Satanic agenda which needs YOUR children to be sacrificed - Mind, Body & Soul!

The gloves are off so grab your bible, pen & paper, belt of truth, common sense cap and spread the word to WATCH this episode!

Lucy DiGrazia is a, Worship Leader, Scripture Expert & Faith Advisor who will Inspire, Motivate & Teach YOU the Tools to Get On the Spiritual Battlefield to Take Back America & Save Your Souls!

P.S. Demons Are Real & Are The Politicians Running & Ruining America!

current eventschristianityreligionbreaking newschild traffickingsex traffickinglucy digraziajesus rocks

