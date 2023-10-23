A Palestinian Journalist in the Gaza Strip - Rushes to a Hospital - with Two Babies Rescued from Under the Rubble - after an Israeli Strike this afternoon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Palestinian journalist in the Gaza strip rushes to hospital with two babies rescued from under the rubble after an Israeli strike this afternoon.
Cynthia... Thankful that these 2 are alive. It's so horrible, I've seen so very many babies and children, suffering, but most are dead, ... left without parents alive. Only a few videos that I will post, most are too horrific and sad. Half of the Gaza population are children.
This genocide, by the zionist bastards, must stop.