© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Video is Not From Weeks Ago, This is NEW
“We're up in Chimney Rock, North Carolina — These people up here have not even been checked on — Guys on horseback found people today that it's the first people that they've seen on day 22, it's just baffling to me”
“it's apocalyptic — The smell around here is just it's death”
Kamala Harris completely abandoned Americans devastated by Hurricane Helene and the media is covering for her administration… it’s beyond comprehension how this is allowed to continue