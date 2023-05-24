Trump locker room talk: sexual predation 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2:
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2016/10/09/trump-this-was-locker-room-talk.html
Presidential Debates 2016 Trump: “This was locker room talk”; Article was compiled by Sophie Bearman; Published by © 2023 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal; Date and time published: Sunday, October 9, 2016, 7:21 PM EDT; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3:
https://www.businessinsider.com/women-accused-trump-sexual-misconduct-list-2017-12
The 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct; Article was compiled by Eliza Relman and Azmi Haroun; Published by * Copyright © 2023 Insider Inc. All rights reserved.; Image title: Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.; Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP Images; Date and time last updated: May 9, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/FSC8Q-kR44o
Trump's uncensored lewd comments about women from 2005; Published by CNN; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 7, 2016; Date of the recorded unaired Access Hollywood footage obtained by The Washington Post: 2005; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/tkYC7tHUAns
Trump Laughed Off Being Called A Sexual Predator on Howard Stern 10 Years Ago; Published by Inside Edition; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 14, 2016; Date of the initially recorded footage on the SiriusXM show with Howard Stern: 2006; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
Source 6: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGpVreCqNLo&t=0s
Donald Trump's crude talk on The Howard Stern Show; Published by CNN; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 8, 2016; Dates of recorded content on the SiriusXM show with Howard Stern (not in chronological order): April 12, 2010, & April 11, 2005; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
Source 7: https://www.biblegateway.com/
Bible Gateway; Old Testament and New Testament scriptures; Daniel 8:23, Daniel 11:21 & Revelation 22:11; King James Version; Dates posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.
Source 8:
https://www.quora.com/Did-Donald-Trumps-daughter-Ivanka-sit-on-her-fathers-lap-as-a-teenager
Is this a QPP question? There are plenty of photos.; Image was posted by Janvier Toronto (Americanadian in Toronto); Posted on © Quora, Inc. 2023; Date posted: ~2 years ago; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.