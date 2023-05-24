BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump locker room talk: sexual predation 101
Trump: the Son of Perdition
Trump: the Son of Perdition
106 views • 05/24/2023

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2016/10/09/trump-this-was-locker-room-talk.html

Presidential Debates 2016 Trump: “This was locker room talk”; Article was compiled by Sophie Bearman; Published by © 2023 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal; Date and time published: Sunday, October 9, 2016, 7:21 PM EDT; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3:

https://www.businessinsider.com/women-accused-trump-sexual-misconduct-list-2017-12

The 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct; Article was compiled by Eliza Relman and Azmi Haroun; Published by * Copyright © 2023 Insider Inc. All rights reserved.; Image title: Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.; Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP Images; Date and time last updated: May 9, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/FSC8Q-kR44o

Trump's uncensored lewd comments about women from 2005; Published by CNN; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 7, 2016; Date of the recorded unaired Access Hollywood footage obtained by The Washington Post: 2005; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/tkYC7tHUAns

Trump Laughed Off Being Called A Sexual Predator on Howard Stern 10 Years Ago; Published by Inside Edition; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 14, 2016; Date of the initially recorded footage on the SiriusXM show with Howard Stern: 2006; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


Source 6: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGpVreCqNLo&t=0s

Donald Trump's crude talk on The Howard Stern Show; Published by CNN; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 8, 2016; Dates of recorded content on the SiriusXM show with Howard Stern (not in chronological order): April 12, 2010, & April 11, 2005; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


Source 7: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Bible Gateway; Old Testament and New Testament scriptures; Daniel 8:23, Daniel 11:21 & Revelation 22:11; King James Version; Dates posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.


Source 8:

https://www.quora.com/Did-Donald-Trumps-daughter-Ivanka-sit-on-her-fathers-lap-as-a-teenager

Is this a QPP question? There are plenty of photos.; Image was posted by Janvier Toronto (Americanadian in Toronto); Posted on © Quora, Inc. 2023; Date posted: ~2 years ago; Date of website access: May 24, 2023.

Keywords
corruptionpowerdonald trumpivanka trumpend timesgreedincestcheatingsexual allegationsthe washington postsexual predatorplayboyinfidelityaccess hollywoodbible prophecieshoward stern showthe son of perdition26 womenlocker room talkvile manunderstanding dark sentencestwice divorcedthrice marriedhush money payments
