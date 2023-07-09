BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical Shorts & YahWay's Retorts #5: The “Santa Claus Syndrome” Of The Teenage Disobedience Phase.
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
25 views • 07/09/2023

   We have lied to our children and parroted the lies of the mainstream media since their birth.  We have passed on the errors of the churches and synagogues during their impressable years and we wonder why they go through the teenage disobedience phase.  The children are not corrupted by the lies of their parents yet and therefore it is the children who are the better truth detectors. This is why they rebel against their parent's authority.  Look in the mirror for the solution and to God's law to remedy it.

Keywords
liessatanchristmasmainstream mediasanta clausteenage disobediencebiblical shorts
