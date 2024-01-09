REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 03 - 2ª Temporada - O Enigma de Gonzales

Corey Goode divulga detalhes nunca antes expostos sobre a extensão de seu contato com o tenente-coronel Gonzales e como eles trabalham juntos para ajudar a Sphere Being Alliance. As qualidades que tornam Gonzales e Corey ideais para trabalhar com os Seres da Esfera também podem residir dentro de você.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.