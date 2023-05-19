Hopi Prophecy "We Are the Ones We've Been Waiting For"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Floyd 'Red Crow' Westerman (Kangi Duta) (1936-2007) shares old apocalypse Hopi Prophecy about the end of America, the big change that is coming and the need to truly live on and with Mother Earth
https://rumble.com/v2cpcks-floyd-red-crow-westerman-kangi-duta-1936-2007-shares-old-apocalypse-hopi-pr.html