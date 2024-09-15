Bye-bye Canada!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is our last summer in Canada and it explains why we left Canada to start our new life over in El Salvador. It was a huge adventure, endeavor, task, stressful situation, but we did it!
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV